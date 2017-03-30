"It's official" - Denbighshire has some of the cleanest streets in Wales

DENBIGHSHIRE has some of the cleanest streets in Wales, according to new figures.



Figures released by Keep Wales Tidy for 2016/17 show that 100 per cent of streets in Denbighshire that were independently inspected as part of a national study reached a B grade or above (B grade being an acceptable level of cleanliness).



Only one other authority in Wales achieved this score - Powys.

Assessors looked at whether there was evidence of smoking, drinking, confectionery, fast food, drinks bottles and foam polystyrene. All councils are also graded on dog fouling, vandalism, weeds, graffiti, fly-posting and chewing gum staining.



Tony Ward, head of highways and environment, said: “Having clean and tidy streets is one of the key priorities for the Council and we are delighted with these results.



“As well as the great work undertaken by staff in our Streetscene Service to keep our streets clean, we have been running a Clean and Tidy Streets campaign with a view to educating the public about the need to place their rubbish in bins or to clean up after their dogs. We have also been carrying out enforcement activities against the small group of people who think that littering is acceptable.



“The message definitely seems to be getting through locally as well as nationally and we would like to thank Denbighshire residents for their efforts in looking after their community and showing pride in their streets.



“Many residents tell us that having clean streets is a matter they want to see the Council addressing and we will not become complacent, with our efforts to improve the quality of life for local residents continuing”.