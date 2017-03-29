Rhos-On-Sea pensioner's home "ruined" by damp and mould growth

A pensioner’s home has been “ruined” after water leaked into his property causing damp and mould growth.



George Kenway, 72 who has lived in his council accommodation in Rhos On Sea for 22 years, first reported the problem to social landlord Cartrefi Conwy on January 3, 2016.



Mr Kenway said: “My home is ruined, the wallpaper has turned black and there’s mildew on my clothes and shoes. I’m embarrassed of my house and it’s depressing living there.”



After receiving the complaint, Cartrefi carried out an inspection of Mr Kenway’s home on May 4. To bring the home up to standard the work required included removing the cavity wall insulation, fitting new insulation, re-rendering and repairs to chimneys.



More than a year on, former carpenter and joiner Mr Kenway has seen no action taken to his home in regards to the damp.



“I feel like I’m being fobbed off and that Cartrefi have been neglectful. I can’t afford to do the work myself, money is precious to me.



“I can’t have people round anymore, it’s not pleasant.



“I want action and my home back,it’s not fit for purpose. I just want to feel happy there again.” Mr Kenway said.



Cartefi Conwy have admitted that there has been a “breakdown in communication” with Mr Kenway and that they will carry out redecoration works free of charge.



A spokesperson for Cartrefi Conwy said: “We would like to apologise to Mr Kenway and have been in contact and made arrangements to visit him this week to reassure him that the external repairs to fix his property will be completed by the end of April 2017 and to offer our ongoing support.



“We have also arranged for a specialist mould eradication company to treat the inside of his home and afterwards will carry out redecoration works free of charge.



“Unfortunately, the extremely wet winter of 2015/16 exposed problems with a number of our older properties across the entire county including that of Mr Kenway and we embarked on an extensive repair and refurbishment programme.



“We accept there has been a breakdown in communication with Mr Kenway regarding the timescales of works that will be carried out to his property.



“We do aim to provide excellence in customer services and would encourage our tenants to contact us straight away with any issues so we have the opportunity to fix them.”