Kinmel Bay man in court in connection with a series of raids on stores in Denbighshire and Conwy

A KINMEL Bay man has appeared in court in connection with a series of raids on stores in Denbighshire and Conwy.



Alex Coxon, 20, of Rhys Avenue, was remanded in custody by magistrates in Llandudno to appear at Mold Crown Court on April 28.



He faces a charge of robbery at the K and A Premier Stores in Henllan Street, Denbigh, on November 19, when £1,953 was stolen, possessing a bladed weapon – a machete – during that incident, robbery at Bargain Booze in Vale Road, Rhyl, on November 13, when over £1,100 was taken, and attempted robbery at the Apex convenience store in Kinmel Bay on March 9.



Prosecutor Diane Williams told the court that other men were also involved in the raids.