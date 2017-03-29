Rhyl High Street Co-op to close at the end of next month

THE CO-OP on Rhyl High Street is to close at the end of next month.

The store, which employs 12 people, will shut its doors on April 29.

The company says it is helping help staff to find alternative positions.

A spokesman said: “I can confirm that our store in High Street, Rhyl, will close.

“The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum, and while this often involves opening new stores, we sometimes have to take difficult decisions.

“The decision to close this store has been taken with reluctance and does not reflect on the commitment and hard work of colleagues, who have been informed.

“Every effort is being made to support colleagues and help them to find alternative positions in the area.”