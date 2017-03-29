Calls for better planning between road teams and Network Rail after A55 chaos

CALLS for better planning between road maintenance teams and Network Rails have been put forward following the recent chaos on the A55.

Clwyd West Assembly Member Darren Millar raised the matter in the Senedd yesterday when calling for a Welsh Government Statement from the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure on the trunk road maintenance programme in north Wales.

Mr Millar said: “Many of my constituents and visitors to north Wales were massively inconvenienced over the weekend as a result of some of the roadworks on the A55 in the Conwy tunnels and, indeed, in Old Colwyn, in my own constituency, and that led to 13-mile tailbacks on Mothering Sunday, with people being cooped up in their cars for up to an hour and a half simply to travel the short distance of just three miles. Clearly, that’s unacceptable.

“The problem was further compounded because, of course, Network Rail was also doing work on the north Wales railway line, so there was more traffic on the roads, and I think it is imperative that there’s better planning between the road maintenance teams and the Network Rail teams in order to avoid that sort of coming together of these sorts of maintenance works.

“It would be useful to have a Statement from the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure on how he intends to change the discussions and communications, particularly between Network Rail and his teams in the future.”

The Secretary, Ken Skates, agreed that managing the improvements on the A55 has to “involve all those who have a key part to play so that delays are kept to an absolute minimum”, and said he is advised that work is taking place 24/7 in order to ensure it’s completed before the busy Easter period.