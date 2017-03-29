Clwyd West MP says 'history has been made' as Prime Minister triggers article 50

AN MP simply tweeted "historic" as the Government triggered Article 50.

David Jones, MP for Clwyd West and Minister of State for Exiting the European Union, put out the tweet when Prime Minister Theresa May started the process of leaving the EU by way of letter to the European Council President Donald Tusk.

The letter notified Mr Tusk of Britain's intention to leave the EU.

In brief, it read: "Today, I am writing to give effect to the democratic decision of the people of the United Kingdom. I hereby notify the European Council in accordance with Article 50(2) of the Treaty on European Union of the United Kingdom’s intention to withdraw from the European Union.

"This letter sets out the approach of Her Majesty’s Government to the discussions we will have about the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union and about the deep and special partnership we hope to enjoy – as your closest friend and neighbour – with the European Union once we leave. We believe that these objectives are in the interests not only of the United Kingdom but of the European Union and the wider world too."

The Government has set out 12 negotiating objectives ahead of the UK leaving the EU:

Providing certainty and clarity; Taking control of our own laws; Strengthening the Union; Protecting our strong and historic ties with Ireland and maintaining the Common Travel Area; Controlling immigration; Securing rights for EU nationals in the UK, and UK nationals in the EU; Protecting workers’ rights; Ensuring free trade with European markets; Securing new trade agreements with other countries; Ensuring the UK remains the best place for science and innovation; Cooperating in the fight against crime and terrorism and Delivering a smooth, orderly exit from the EU.

Mrs May gave a statement in Parliament on her letter notifying the European Council President of the UK’s intention to leave the EU.

She said: "This is an historic moment from which there can be no turning back.

"Britain is leaving the European Union. We are going to make our own decisions and our own laws. We are going to take control of the things that matter most to us. And we are going to take this opportunity to build a stronger, fairer Britain – a country that our children and grandchildren are proud to call home. That is our ambition and our opportunity. That is what this government is determined to do."