Vale of Clwyd MP raises sugar health concerns in Channel 4 Dispatches

AN MP SHARED his concerns about sugar when interviewed for Channel 4’s Dispatches.



James Davies, MP for Vale of Clwyd and member of the Commons Health Select Committee, featured in the investigative current affairs programme last night (Tuesday). During the episode titled: Secrets of Coca-Cola, Mr Davies raised the issue of increasing levels of childhood obesity and the consumption of unhealthy sugary drinks.



He also aired his concerns on drinks manufacturers who look for “loopholes” which would lessen the impact of the UK government’s Soft Drinks Industry Levy.



In last month’s budget, chancellor Philip Hammond confirmed the sugar tax would be imposed next April and that would see a can of Classic Coke going up by eight pence. By the way the legislation is written means there is no obligation for drinks companies to apply the extra cost, only to high sugar drinks.



Mr Davies said: “One of the concerns is there could be a missed opportunity here for companies such as Coca-cola to not pass on the levy to consumers in the same proportion that it is applied by the treasury.



“When we were following up the childhood obesity enquiry we did question Coca-cola and their intention to this area.



“In committee with Coca-cola I thought the responses were slightly evasive. There was in the end a degree of commitment to pass on the cost as applied but I wasn’t completely convinced that was their intention.”



The broadcast followed the release of the Health Committee’s Childhood Obesity follow up report.

View the programme at www.channel4.com/programmes/dispatches