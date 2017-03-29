Battle commences to save Prestatyn music project

A BATTLE has commenced to save a creative music project.



On the Spot Music Project is held in Prestatyn Pop In Centre and is delivered by musicians and performers from the area – Huyon Williams, Leanne Spencer and Johnathan White. The scheme was started in June 2016 by Huyon, who works independently with Prestatyn High School.



Young people are encouraged to develop their knowledge, skills and confidence and are taught songwriting, production, singing, recording, video-making and live performances.



Fears have now been raised that the group may have to come to an end if new funding isn’t found. Until June, the project is being funded through the pop in centre. A fundraiser is being held next month.



Leanne said: “Huyon Williams has been working with music for 35 years. Coming to live in North Wales, he saw an opportunity to help young people with talent who are finding it hard to express themselves due to lack of confidence.



“We will be holding a fundraiser event and we hope as many people as possible can make it and show support for the efforts these kids have gone through. Hopefully, if it is successful, it will help them carry on with the project and eventually, give them a place of their own that they can go to creatively express themselves.”



Leanne, a parent of two of the pupils who attend the project, expressed her thanks to Huyon.



“Huyon’s support and dedication towards the project has helped bring confidence and a sense of achievement, not just towards my daughters but to all the young people who have come to sing,” she added.



“This project must carry on for these young people as it gives them something to focus on. We hope we can come together with the community to keep this project going for sake of the talented young people.”



The fundraising event will be held outside Ginger’s Grill in Prestatyn on Saturday, April 8 at 12pm. Find On The Spot-Performance Fundraiser on Facebook.