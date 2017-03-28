Men arrested in connection with store robberies in Rhyl, Dyserth and Kinmel Bay

TWO local men have been arrested in connection with a spate of store robberies in Rhyl, Dyserth and Kinmel Bay.

The men were in custody assisting North Wales Police with inquiries.

Another two men who were arrested on Sunday have been bailed pending further inquiries.

The robberies happened at:



Bargain Booze on Wellington Road in Rhyl at 10.13pm on Sunday March 26

Lifestyle Express store on Dyserth High Street at around 10.15pm on Saturday, March 25

Llewelyn Stores on Trellewelyn Road in Rhyl on Thursday, March 23

Apex Stores in Kinmel Bay on March 9.

Detective Inspector Iwan Roberts said: “We are doing all we can to progress this investigation, but we are still keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the locality of any of the stores at the times mentioned.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Central CID on 101 quoting reference Operation Danism. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or contact the control room direct via the new web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx