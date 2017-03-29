Standstill traffic and delays on A55 sparks traffic misery

THE sun has come out and so have the roadworks sparking a week of traffic chaos and massive delays.



Furious drivers travelling on a section of the A55 labelled roadworks as “misery, pure misery” whilst some complained of being stuck in 13 mile queues over the weekend after work began on a new crossover between Llanddulas and Old Colwyn.



Journal and North Wales Pioneer readers took to Facebook to slam the works.

Journal reader Jean Daly said she was stuck in the traffic for an hour on Saturday from the Abergele roundabout through to Llandudno, while Towyn blogger Karen Woodham, of website Blazing Minds, endured three hours of “stress” on Mother’s Day as she travelled from Llandudno to Towyn at a “snail’s pace.”



“Other roads around the area were choking from all the traffic that was trying to bypass the roadworks,” she added.



Pioneer Jo Nuttall said: “It is a nightmare for small businesses, people are avoiding Colwyn Bay as the traffic is so bad.”



Shelly Griffiths commented that it took her one hour and 15 minutes to get from Rhos-on-Sea to Glan Clwyd hospital.

Louise Roberts added: “Took one hour and 10 minutes to get from Rhos to Llanddulas from work – chaos, dangerous and irresponsible, all the roadworks done at same time along with prom one way and closure. Misery, pure misery.”



Two lane closures are in place between J22 and J23 on both eastbound and westbound carriageways while work at the Conwy Tunnels is also ongoing.



A spokesperson for Traffic Wales said: “A new crossover is to be built between Llanddulas and Old Colwyn near to the footbridge known locally as Rainbow bridge.”



He added that “major factors” influencing the works during this time include completion before Easter and “minimisation” of the overlap with the Conwy tunnel works – due to end on Friday.

Cllr Sam Rowlands, a former mayor of Abergele, said the A55 roadworks have had a knock-on effect on traffic in the town.



He said: “I’ve been sitting in traffic through the town centre for 20 minutes - a journey which should take just two minutes.



“There is an issue here with A55 road works which are managed by Welsh Government.



“There is no consideration given to surrounding towns and villages and Abergele is already at full capacity from a traffic perspective. It’s not good enough.”

Councillor Cheryl Carlisle of Old Colwyn added: “It is beyond belief the Welsh Government and the North Wales Trunk Road Agency have gone ahead with these closures while the Conwy tunnel works are still ongoing and Colwyn Bay prom is closed. They might as well put up a ‘North Wales is Closed’ sign.”



Ken Skates, cabinet secretary for economy and infrastructure, tweeted that routine roadworks on the A55 are “banned from Easter until Autumn unless there’s an emergency repair needed” after being caught in the tailbacks himself.