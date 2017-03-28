Mrs Brown shocks Rhyl lifeboat crew with pledge of £10,000

AUDIENCES at the Rhyl Pavilion Theatre were stunned when it was announced that Rhyl’s RNLI would receive a donation of £10,000 from television star Brendan O’Carroll, aka Mrs Brown.



The comedy actor from the hit TV show Mrs Brown’s Boys pledged the amount at the end of the Saturday’s show performance.



O'Carroll was contacted by staff at the Pavilion Theatre in Rhyl, where the cast were performing Good Mourning Mrs Brown. The lifeboat crew had written a letter asking if the cast would like to visit the station.



The letter mentioned the "exciting times ahead" for the charity's lifeboat station and its volunteers, with the announcement that Rhyl were to be allocated a new fast all-weather Shannon lifeboat, to replace the 26-year-old existing Mersey-Class lifeboat.



O'Carroll replied to say that the cast could not attend the station due to their busy schedule, but were more than happy for fundraisers to collect with buckets in the theatre foyer after the show.



The audience and staff at RNLI were taken unawares when Mr O'Carroll mentioned the collection and the proposed new boat, and agreed to pledge £10,000 to boost the coffers.



The collection in the theatre foyer also raised over £600 which will all go to fund the new boat and equipment.



Martin Jones, Rhyl Coxswain said: “We never expected Mrs Brown to help our volunteers in this way, and we are both thrilled and proud that the cast thought of us.



“The donation will give a real boost to the station to help fund a new lifeboat to continue saving lives at sea at Rhyl.



“We could have included a few foul-mouthed quotes as is usual from Mrs Brown, but this generosity has left everyone dumbstruck.”