Men who took cannabis to sell at a dance festival at Prestatyn holiday camp jailed

TWO young men who took cannabis to sell at a dance festival at a North Wales holiday camp have been jailed today.



Staff at Pontins in Prestatyn were alerted by a man who became unwell after allegedly taking an ecstasy tablet.



Security staff went to a chalet where there was a strong smell of cannabis and the police were called.



Mold Crown Court was told that defendants Paul Almond and Bobby O’Reilly had cannabis resin, cash and three mobile phones.



Text messages on the phones were indicative of drug supply.



Almond, 22, of Dane Walk in Stockport, and O’Reilly, 24, of Millgate Lane, Didsbury, admitted possessing the class B drug with intent to supply.



Judge Rhys Rowlands jailed O’Reilly for nine months and Almond for eight months.

The judge said that taking drugs to a holiday camp to sell during a dance festival was a very serious matter.



They had both been arrested at the holiday camp in May of last year and were found to have cannabis with a street value of £680, small plastic bags, three mobile phones and more than £1,500 in cash although neither of them worked.



The defendants were forensically linked to the package of cannabis and text messages indicated drugs supply.



“You both accept that you were selling cannabis that weekend at Pontins,” the judge said.



Those who sold drugs were very likely to go to prison when caught.



The judge said that O’Reilly did not think that cannabis should be illegal and did not believe that he had done anything wrong selling it.



But he could not pick and choose which laws to obey, he said.



Prosecuting barrister Claire Jones said that the mobile phones had text messages requesting drugs going back to 2015.



The DNA of both defendants was found on the knot of the cannabis bag.

O’Reilly admitted selling cannabis all weekend and said that he had made a £1,200 profit.



He also said he was a heavy user himself and gave some to friends without charge.

Almond, who had no previous convictions, denied having the phones or selling drugs during his police interview.



Defending barrister Caroline Harris, for Almond, said that he as a very low risk of reconviction.



He and others went to a dance festival, saw opportunity make money and he agreed to sell cannabis.



The defendant had been frank and agreed that he went along with the plan that had been hatched.



“He has learnt his lesson,” she said.



Almond was due to become the registered carer for his uncle who had mobility issues.



Defending barrister Sarah Yates, for O’Reilly, said that he had been foolish.



He was a man who had been in care since the age of three but was now on a plumbing course, was doing well, and was looking forward to making a better future for himself.