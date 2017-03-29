Old Colwyn property searched as part of investigation into suspicious death in Wrexham

A property in Old Colwyn has been searched as part of the investigation of a suspicious death in Wrexham.

The search on the home in Llysfaen Road in Old Colwyn came after police were called at 8.23am on Monday March 27 to an address in Crescent Close Wrexham to reports of a body of a middle aged man being found at the location.

Det Supt Iestyn Davies said; “We are treating the death as suspicious. A post mortem examination is being carried out this morning.

“There are no further details at present."

Another property in Wrexham on Vernon Street Rhosddu was also searched by police.

Anyone with information about the incident in Crescent Close Wrexham is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference V042465.