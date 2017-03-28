Catfish and the Bottlemen add three more tour dates to their summer schedule

Catfish and the Bottlemen’s have added three more tour dates to their packed summer schedule.



As well as playing the Isle Of Wight Festival and Glasgow's TRNSMT Festival and headlining the Community Festival in Finsbury Park, they will also take to the stage in Cardiff, Liverpool and Sheffield during June and July.



The band, made up of former Ysgol John Bright students Van McCann and Benji Blakeway as well as former Rydal pupil Bob Hall, are currently touring South America.



Tickets for the shows will go on sale this Friday at 10am. Or you can sign up http://catfishandthebottlemen.us13.list-manage1.com/subscribe?u=3d64c1d2152d725834d0aed4d&id=cb9534a462 by 5pm today for access to tickets tomorrow at 10 am.



Cardiff Motorpoint Arena - 9 June



Liverpool Echo Arena - 30 June



Sheffield Don Valley Bowl - 14 July