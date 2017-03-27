Investigation launched following robberies in Rhyl, Dyserth and Kinmel Bay

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched following a spate of robberies.

North Wales Police is looking into four raids. The latest happened last night in Bargain Booze on Wellington Road, Rhyl, just after 10pm. This followed three other incidents - one in the Lifestyle Express store on Dyserth High Street just after 10pm on Saturday; another at Llewelyn Stores on Trellewelyn Road, Rhyl, on Thursday, March 23 and one at the Apex Stores in Kinmel Bay on March 9.

Detectives have suggested the incidents may be linked. During each incident, offenders have entered the stores armed with weapons and threatened the staff before leaving with cash and cigarettes.

Detective Inspector Iwan Roberts said: “Fortunately only one of the shopkeepers has

sustained a minor injury as a result of these robberies.

"The stores are being targeted for cash and cigarettes. An increased policing presence has been put in place around these areas to prevent further offences.

"I want to reassure the community and the small business community that we are doing all we can to progress this investigation. Arrests have already been made, but I am keen to locate any witnesses to the premises which have been targeted in the last week.”



Anyone with any information is asked to call Central CID on 101 quoting reference Operation Danism. Alternatively telephone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.