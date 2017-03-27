Raft of measures put forward to tackle seagulls population across Denbighshire

A RAFT of measures to tackle “nuisance” seagulls across the county are being explored.



Members of Denbighshire’s Communities Scrutiny Committee met last week to discuss how best to handle the the seagull population in Denbighshire.

Actions suggested – in order to manage the birds – included ‘scare’ tactics; the introduction of netting or bunting; to adapt buildings to make them ‘seagull proof’ or to reduce availability of waste food. A campaign – to educate people not to feed gulls or the possibility of introducing a by-law to ban such activity – was also looked at.



Graham Boase, head of Denbighshire Planning and Public Protection, said: “The Council receives complaints from residents and visitors about the seagulls issue on a regular basis and it is an issue that’s causing us real concern. The situation is not unique to Denbighshire by any means and there are no simple quick fixes. We have tried innovative solutions to try and address the issue, but we cannot do it without support from the public. Many seagulls are protected and we need to be mindful that many see them as being an integral and traditional part of our coastal communities.



“What we want to see is a change in people’s behaviour so that gulls are not fed from food and refuse left on our streets.”



In 2015, the council introduced scare balloons - resembling characters from the angry birds game – in a bid to stop nuisance gulls; the authority claimed that the balloons were proven to spook gulls. They were dotted around Rhyl but Journal readers branded them “amateurish” and “a waste of money".



A report to Communities Scrutiny Committee, put together by Mr Boase, read: “It has to be recognised that many people like “seagulls”, they are a traditional part of our seaside environment, and in their own right are impressive birds.



“As a result of previous savings the Council decided to ‘stop’ our pest control service and a saving of approx. £80,000 was secured. The Service now has no resources, manpower, budget or otherwise to respond to complaints about seagulls.



“The seagull issue is not unique to Denbighshire. Officers have carried out research on what others are doing. There are no simple answers.”