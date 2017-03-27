Rhyl boss McGuinness remains positive after Newtown loss

RHYL boss Niall McGuinness remain defiant as his side suffered another blow to their Dafabet Welsh Premier League survival hopes.

The Lilywhites were downed 2-0 at home to Europa League chasing Newtown, and they are now two points away from Aberystwyth Town following their goalless draw with Cefn Druids.

With just three games of the season remaining, time is running out for the struggling side to secure their top-flight status, and they will look to pick up some much-needed points on Saturday, April 8 when they host basement dwellers Airbus UK Broughton (3pm).

McGuinness, said: “It’s no exaggeration that we could have been five up in the first half and some of the play was excellent. Obviously it is disappointing not to get anything from the game but there are plenty of positives to take from it.

“We have got three matches left and two at home so there is still all to play for, I believe we will still stay up if we play like that in the first period.

“Playing Aberystwyth is obviously going to be massive and we have just got to find some form now which should see us over the line.”

The hosts were unfortunate not to break the deadlock throughout a dominant first period, with Oliver Buckley, Michael Walsh, Alex Jones and Kristian Pierce all spurning good chances.

They were made to pay for their inefficiency in-front of goal after the break when Robins substitute Joe Kenton fired past Dan Lavercombe after a defensive mistake.

Things got even better for the visitors soon after when former Lilies forward Jason Oswell continued his sensational run of form when he steered home following a Nick Rushton delivery.

Despite their best efforts, the home side were unable to find a route back into the contest in the closing stages to suffer their 17th defeat in 29 league games.