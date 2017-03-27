Man cleared of raping women in Abergele and Wrexham

A LLANSANNAN man has been cleared of raping two women.



Defendant Gareth Robert Davies-Jones, 21, denied rape and assault by penetration on one young woman in the Wrexham area in the summer of 2013, and two charges or rape and two charges of assault by penetration on another young woman in the Abergele area in March 2014.



After the two complainants had given their evidence to a jury at Mold Crown Court, the prosecution offered no further evidence against him.



Formal not guilty verdicts were recorded.



The case was a re-trial for the defendant, of Llain Hiraethog, Llansannan, had earlier been cleared of sexually assaulting a third woman during a hearing at Caernarfon.



He claimed in his police interview that the women had consented to what took place.



Jones was said to have met one woman in Wrexham, chatted and kissed her, but she told him she was not interested and had a boyfriend.



She missed her bus, they went for a walk, and on a grassy area near Tesco he began to sexually touch her, it was alleged.



He had sex with her but the prosecution alleged that she had not consented but submitted to what he did.



She even told him he had a small penis in an effort to get him to stop, said prosecuting barrister Andrew Green.



In March 2014 Davies-Jones another young woman agreed to meet him in Abergele.



In a park he touched her sexually then led her to a toilet cubicle where it was alleged she was raped both vaginally and orally.



The prosecution said she was hitting him and asking him to stop because it was hurting but that he carried on.



But the defendant said that both women had consented to what happened.