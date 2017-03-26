Macmillan stuns hometown hero Sweetman to defend Welsh title in blockbuster Rhyl show

HUNDREDS of fight fans from the region descended on Rhyl for a major boxing show this weekend.

More than 700 people were in attendance for the British Boxing Union’s Crunch Time event, which was held at Lyons Robin Hood Camp on Saturday, March 25.

The showcase saw a number of memorable contests, with Llandudno slugger Ryan Macmillan producing a fine effort to successfully defend his Welsh light-heavyweight title against hometown hero Mark Sweetman.

In an evenly fought contest throughout, the champion finished strongly to ensure he won a superb battle by a majority decision from Sweetman, who put up a valiant effort in defeat.

Wrexham’s Kevin Bailey got his hands on the British Heavyweight crown with an upset triumph over Mitch Duffus, after being put on the canvas by the Londoner in the first round.

Bailey dusted himself off and pressurised the champion for the remaining four rounds, giving him a points victory much to the delight of the sellout crowd.

Promising Welsh champion Bryn Jones made a successful first defence of his Welsh light middleweight title against Rob Lowe, after forcing a stoppage in the third round in what was a classy display.

Prestatyn’s Sian Naomi Jones has now set her sights on re-arranging her title fight with Katy Horlick after success over late replacement Michelle McKenzie, while there were also wins for the Denbigh Boxing Club pair of Liam Vaughan and Nick Price.

Two youngsters that caught the eye were George and Christian Davies, who put on a stunning fight at just 15-years-old with the former narrowly coming out on top.

Promoter and former professional Craig Winter, said: “I think the show was a massive success, we had some really evenly matched and entertaining contests and all the supporters’ seemed to really enjoy themselves and the atmosphere was truly electric.”

Winter also stated that he is looking at a June date for the next BBU show in the region.