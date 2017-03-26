Champions Prestatyn Town come-from-behind to down Flint Town United

CHAMPIONS Prestatyn Town got back to winning ways with a 3-2 come-from-behind success at Flint Town United.

The Seasiders battled back after a poor start to secure their 24th win in 28 league games this season, and they will look to end their home campaign in style when they host Guilsfield on Saturday (2.30pm).

Despite the eventual result, it was the Silkmen who began the game on the front foot, and they went ahead on eight minutes when Richard Foulkes fired past Carl Jones following a period of sustained pressure.

Things went from bad-to-worse for Neil Gibson’s side midway through the half when former Rhyl midfielder Mark Cadwallader continued his fine season form by finishing of another impressive attack from the home side on 21 minutes.

This setback spurred the visitors on and they got back into the contest shortly after when Jack Higgins’ backheel found its way into the corner on 24 minutes.

After the interval saw Town dominate proceedings and they levelled matters on 61 minutes when Ben Maher rounded off a fine team move to net his 14th league goal of the season.

The rampant away side got their noses in front for the first time in the game on 69 minutes when the impressive Higgins notched his second of the afternoon with another stylish effort which brings the Seasiders’ tally to 106 Huws Gray Alliance goals during what has been a memorable campaign.

Aden Shannon’s men tried hard to get themselves back on level terms, but they found the visiting defence in fine form throughout the second period, led by the standout duo of Jack Lewis and Reece Fairhurst, while club captain Dave Hayes continued his encouraging return from a long term injury with another commanding display.