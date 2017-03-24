Four accused of the murder of Mark Mason who was stabbed in Rhyl face trial next month

FOUR men from Liverpool charged with murder following an incident at a North Wales supermarket car park will go on trial on April 26.



The men are all charged with jointly murdering Mark Mason, 48, of Rhyl, in the Home Bargains car park in Marsh Road, Rhyl, on October 27.



Defendants James Davies, 20 of Moscow Drive, Anthony Baines, 30 of Sutcliffe Street, Jake Melia, 21 of Eastbourne Road and Mark Ennis, 30 of Bedford Road are also accused of maliciously wounding Justin Tricket and Sam Illidge, with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, on the same night.



They have previously denied all charges.



Today they appeared in the dock at Mold Crown Court for a pre-trial review conducted by Mrs Justice Nicola Davies, who appeared via a live television link from the Royal Courts of Justice in London.



Julian Linskill, for Melia, said that his client had not received his insulin for his diabetic condition before leaving Altcourse Prison in Liverpool and was not well enough to follow the proceedings.



The judge made a series of directions in readiness for the trial, which it is estimated will last some four weeks.



All four were remanded in custody in the meantime.



Father-of-two, Mr Mason, who was known as Cecil, died of his injuries after allegedly being stabbed in the store car park at around 7.30pm.