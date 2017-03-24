Three armed robbers target Rhyl store

THREE men armed with weapons targeted a Rhyl store.

The robbery happened just before 10pm last night (Thursday). The three men entered Llewelyn Stores - on Trellewelyn Road - and threatened the owner.

The men, dressed in dark clothing, left the store with a small quantity of cash.

North Wales Police have arrested two juveniles in connection with the incident. They remain in custody awaiting interview.



The shopkeeper sustained a minor injury to her hand.



Detective Inspector Iwan Roberts said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity at the time of the incident or anyone who may have witnessed three males acting suspiciously in the area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm.”



Anyone with any information is asked to call St Asaph CID on 101 quoting reference V040649. Alternatively, telephone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.