Idea to ban drones across Denbighshire met with 'brick wall'

AN IDEA to ban drones over public spaces in Denbighshire has been met with a brick wall.



Members of Denbighshire’s Communities Scrutiny Committee agreed not to proceed with efforts to ban the ‘unmanned aircrafts’ after it became apparent that if an order was made – it wouldn’t be enforceable.



A discussion was carried out by councillors following a Notice of Motion that called for a report to be provided on the regulatory framework relating to drones and the powers, if any, for the council to introduce further restrictions. The motion was put forward last December by Rhuddlan councillor Arwel Roberts. At the time, cllr Robers said: “If you have a licence to have a drone – fine, but there are people who are amateur and they aren’t controlled.”



Councillors at the December meeting hit back. Cllr Stuart Davies said: “If we do get a bylaw in place, who is going to enforce it? We can only just manage dog poo enforcement,” whilst Cllr Anton Sampson added: “We finally find a toy that gets children in the fresh air rather than sitting on their arm chairs playing with their iPads and what do we do? We want to ban it, don’t we.”



It was resolved at Thursday’s scrutiny meeting, that in order for any ban on the use of droned to be effective – it would need to be enforceable. The only way in which the council could bring a ban into legal effect would be to pass a by-law to regulate the use of drones.



A spokesperson for Denbighshire County Council said: “The Committee agreed that introducing a ban would be unenforceable and that national legislation already in place to regulate the use of drones was adequate. It was agreed that no further action was needed.



“The Government has recently been consulting on the legislation around the use of drones. As a result, the council will be keeping a ‘watching brief’ on the outcome of that consultation.”