Grandmother feared for her family's life in lorry smash on Rhuallt Hill

A grandmother feared she was going to die alongside her daughter and grandchildren during a horrific crash on the A55.

Lynn Gunn had pulled over after her car broke down on the dual carriageway.

Travelling with her daughter and two young grandchildren, Mrs Gunn’s car, which had stopped at Rhuallt Hill, was hit by an articulated lorry behind them.

Recalling the “traumatic” collision last October, Mrs Gunn, 58, of Huyton, Merseyside, told the Leader she thought she and her family were about to die and how the lucky escape had impacted on their lives.

She said: “The road was quite clear but the car had cut out and I pulled over. I had crossed over and was crawling to the barrier. As I stopped, my daughter noticed the wagon coming round the bend and I said I thought he’d be able to move over.

“She said he was getting close but not going to be able to stop.

“I knelt up on my seat to look round and Paula said to me, what are we going to do? He’s going to hit us.”

The lorry then smashed into her vehicle.

She said: “The lorry came through the back of the car and the wheel too.

“The children were sat in the back and my daughter screamed out for them.

“The next minute we started spinning for a while then there was just silence.

“Paula shouted ‘Amelia’s dead, the baby’s dead’ and I felt like I’d just woken up, I stumbled out of the car and thought I’d opened the door but actually put my hand through broken glass.”

The family were lucky to escape with non-life threatening injuries with Mrs Gunn breaking a rib and her daughter Mrs Arnold had whiplash and both had cuts and bruising.

However, the collision has had a lasting effect on all involved.

Mrs Gunn added: “Amelia suffered a bang on the head and cuts but we were told how lucky she had been.

“Had the bump been over slightly, she could have been killed.

“They said Georgia had a hairline fracture and before that she had jumped out of the window between a gap in the seats to open the door for her mum.

“She did that without thinking, she’s just nine. I remember shouting to the kids to hold on tight to their car seats.

“I thought at the time, we’ve lost them, we’re all going to die, we’re all going to go together.

“It’s affecting us mentally as well, it was horrific.

“I’m having difficulty eating, I can’t look at myself in the mirror and the scars remind me of the crash.

“It’s still very, very raw.

“I haven’t replaced the car, I don’t want to go near one, I can’t physically get in one and the kids and their mum are very reluctant.

“It’s ruined our lives. I used to drive up to Bradford to see my other daughter but I can’t now.”

The truck was being driven by Thomas Anthony Holland, 61, of Dee Bank, Pleasant View, Llangollen, who admitted driving it carelessly on October 28 last year and he was fined £300 with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Six penalty points were imposed on his driving licence but magistrates decided not to disqualify him.

The impact was caused by insufficient attention to the road ahead, it was said.

Mrs Gunn said she was left seething by the decision to not punish him further.

She said: “I’d have liked to have seen him jailed, he nearly killed two children.

“He hit us before he moved, there was no sign of his brakes and we watched as he hit.

“He wasn’t aware he was coming towards us.

“He should have been banned for life, I’m very, very angry.

“The traffic laws should be changed.”