Consultation on proposals for new Catholic school in Rhyl coming to an end

TIME is running out for people to have their say on a proposal for a new Catholic school in Rhyl.



Denbighshire County Council’s Cabinet and the Diocese of Wrexham approved to consult on the proposal to close St Mary’s Catholic Primary School (Ysgol Mair) and Blessed Edward Jones Catholic High school on the August, 31 2019; and the Diocese of Wrexham to establish a new Catholic School on the existing site from the September 1 2019.



The new school would fit about 920 pupils. This would consist of 420 places for primary school aged pupils (age three to 11) and 500 places for secondary school aged pupils (age 11-16).



A provisional allocation has been made for this project and as part of the decision- making process, further Business Case applications will be made to the Welsh Government.



Denbighshire County Council - in partnership with the Welsh Government – has secured more £60 million of investment since 2012.



A spokesperson for the authority said: “The project is part of the overall £90 million plan for investment between 2014 and 2019.”



The consultation runs until next Thursday (March 30). Visit www.denbighshire.gov.uk/consultations