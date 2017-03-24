More police officers will be patrolling streets in North Wales as force respond to London attack

RESIDENTS are expected to see more police officers on the street following the terrorist attack in Westminster

North Wales Police said that there will be additional 'high vis' patrols and a police presence throughout the country. It has been stressed that "the additional security is not based on any new or emerging intelligence."

Gareth Pritchard, temporary chief constable, said: “Following Wednesday's terrible events in Westminster, our thoughts are very much with all those who have been affected and I’d like to pay tribute to the professionalism and bravery of all the emergency services who responded and indeed those members of the public who provided comfort and support to those injured.

"It is prudent in the immediate aftermath of such an horrific event to provide our communities with a visible reassurance and so additional uniformed officers will be out on patrol. I must emphasise however there is no specific threat towards North Wales.

“We are in regular contact with the Metropolitan Police Service and Welsh Extremist and Counter Terrorism Unit (WECTU) and will continue to monitor the situation. We have a range of contingency plans in place if required but none of these have been activated. We stand together with our communities and our advice is to remain alert but not alarmed and if you see anything suspicious call 999 immediately.”



The security threat level nationally remains unchanged at "severe" meaning an attack is highly likely.

The public are urged to remain alert and not alarmed. Everyone is advised to be vigilant and to report any concerns to the confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency, dial 999.