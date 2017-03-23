DESIGN plans for the £1.2million revamp of a derelict railway shed have been unveiled.



Images and videos – released by charitable housing association Grŵp Cynefin – open the door on the transformation of the run-down Grade II goods shed at Meliden, Prestatyn.



Y Shed, on the Meliden to Dyserth walkway, will be turned into a community hub with a café, heritage centre, bike hire facility, allotments, artists’ workshops and shop. The building will be extended using shipping containers to create extra space with the interior designed to reflect Y Shed’s natural surroundings of stone and wood.



The café will seat 48 inside with an additional 50 seats outside, looking out over the Irish Sea.



Grŵp Cynefin, Denbighshire County Council and Meliden Residents Action Group are spearheading the project, which has already secured a £1,093,556 grant from the Big Lottery Fund Wales.



Mair Edwards, community initiatives manager at Grŵp Cynefin, said: “We are keeping the main external features but the revamp promises to transform this derelict building into something very special. The interior has been designed to reflect Y Shed’s natural surroundings with the use of stone, wood and muted colours to make it airy and welcoming.”



A centrepiece, inside, will include a slate-effect wall listing the names of everyone who is helping to support the project through the public ‘buy a slate’ fundraising scheme.



The new designs, by Denbigh-based Creu Architecture, will go on display during an event to be held at Y Shed’s car park on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9. Grŵp Cynefin staff and Meliden Residents Action Group will be on hand between 10am and 4pm to talk through the plans and next steps.



Work will start on site later this year with Y Shed expected to open in 2018. Anyone interested in getting involved with the project can telephone Grŵp Cynefin on 0300 111 2122.