10 jobs under threat at Rhyl shoe store as Brantano enters administration

TEN employees in Rhyl face an uncertain future after a shoe retailer chain entered administration.



Tony Barrell and Mike Jervis of PwC have been appointed as joint administrators of Brantano Retail Limited. Administrators confirmed that Rhyl Brantano is one of the stores "potentially affected" and that there are 10 employees based within the store.

The company operates 73 stores and 64 concessions across the UK and employs more than 1000 staff.

In February 2016, Brantano Retail Limited was acquired by a company controlled by Alteri Investors. Despite this, the chain is said to have experience " difficult trading conditions".

PwC said a sale of the company was explored but not achieved and as a result, the retailer has been placed into administration.

Stores across the country are expected to trade as normal while a buyer is sought.

Mr Barrell, lead administrator at PwC, said: “Despite significant improvements in the business and reductions in the cost base, trading has continued to suffer in a depressed and competitive footwear market. Like many other retailers, Brantano has also been hit hard by the sharp decline in sterling, the ongoing shift in consumer

shopping habits and the evolution of the UK retail environment.



“The administrators are continuing to trade the business as normal whilst assessing the trading strategy and any interest in parts of the business over the coming days and weeks.

"However, regrettably, it is inevitable that there will be redundancies. Staff will be paid their arrears of wages and salaries, and will continue to be paid for their work while the business is in administration.”