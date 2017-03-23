Plans go on display for Rhyl's £15million waterpark attraction

PLANS for Rhyl’s new waterpark were unveiled at a drop-in-session in the town.



Proposals – showing what the £15million attraction could look like – were on display between 11am and 7pm yesterday (Wednesday) at Vue Cinema, Rhyl.



The waterpark is set to feature a 1200 metre square water space with indoor and outdoor flume rides, children’s water play frame and slides, climbing facilities, splash pads and sun lounger areas. There will also be beach changing huts as well as a bar and terrace to cater for evening trade.



Proposed waterpark flumes. Photo: Terry Williams



The event was held by Denbighshire County Council’s leisure partners, Alliance Leisure.



The facility will open in 2019 and will create more that 60 new jobs. The proposed attraction will replace the skatepark, which will be relocated.



Councillor Hugh Evans, leader of Denbighshire and cabinet lead member for the economy, said: “The waterpark is a flagship project for the council and the development is an essential element of efforts to increase footfall in the town, create jobs and increase spend in the local economy. This has also been at the forefront of our proposals to redevelop the waterfront and is a major part of our regeneration plans for Rhyl.

Adrian Allsopp with Julia Goddard the project Business Development manager. Photo: Terry Williams

“There is a lot of anticipation into how the new waterpark will look and we hope this really gives people a flavour of the ambitious and exciting development that is being proposed.”



The public are being invited to have their say on proposals at www.rhylwaterparkdevelopment.co.uk