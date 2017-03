FIRE crews tackled a van blaze on a busy stretch of the A55 on Thursday morning.

The fire service received a call at just past 8.15am to reports that a red transit van was “well alight” on the A55 Eastbound at Rhuallt.

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two crews attended from Holywell and Rhyl using one hose reel and one set of breathing apparatus."

Two Twitter users also captured the blaze on camera and posted them online. The road is now clear.