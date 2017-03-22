MPs in lockdown after Houses of Parliament 'terrorist' attack

SCOTLAND Yard said an attack in Westminster is being treated "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise".

A police officer has been stabbed in the Houses of Parliament in central London. There have also been reports of a number of people being hit by a car on Westminster Bridge.

North Wales Police tweeted:

Our thoughts are with all emergency services colleagues who are currently dealing with the incident in #Westminster #London — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) March 22, 2017

MPs from North Wales are still believed to be in Parliament - the Houses of Parliament remains in lockdown.

Picture: PA

It is understood that James Davies, MP for Vale of Clwyd is one of the MPs in the lockdown. It is unknown whether David Jones, MP for Clwyd West, or Guto Bebb, MP for Aberconwy, is in the building.

Labour MPs David Hanson (Delyn), Mark Tami (Alyn and Deeside) Justin Madders (Ellesmere Port and Neston) and Wrexham MP Ian Lucas were also inside the chamber when shooting broke out, as well as Montgomeryshire MP Glyn Davies and Brecon & Radnorshire MP Chris Davies.

In Chamber. Fine and thinking of those taking care of us. — Ian Lucas (@IanCLucas) March 22, 2017

Guto Bebb's office was approached for comment. A spokesperson said: "We are not aware of Guto Bebb's whereabouts."

Guto has now responded to our request for comment direct.

He said: "I know very little other than what is on the media. It's clearly an awful situation and I would express my deep sympathy to all those who have been injured."

Liz Saville Roberts, MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, said that she's in the house of commons chamber but "didn't hear or see anything of the incident".

UKIP Wales leader Nathan Gill tweeted: "

Welsh Assembly has now been suspended out of respect to Westminster #WestminsterAttack — Nathan Gill (@NathanGillMEP) March 22, 2017

A statement from the Metropolitan Police read: "Police are asking people to avoid the following areas: Parliament Square; Whitehall; Westminster Bridge; Lambeth Bridge; Victoria Street up to the junction with Broadway and the Victoria Embankment up to Embankment tube.

"This is to allow the emergency services to deal with the ongoing incident. Police were called at approximately 2.40pm hours to reports of an incident in Westminster Bridge, SW1. It is being treated as a firearms incident.

"Officers - including firearms officers - remain on the scene and we are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.

"We thank the public for their assistance."

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, said: "The horrific reality of these incidents is yet to sink in and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been caught up in the violent attack on our democracy.

"We are reminded on occasion such as these of the bravery of the emergency services, and of those who place their safety on the line to protect the lives of others.

"Once the horror and anger that we now feel subsides, we will have no choice but to muster the strength we need to continue the fight to rid the world of this evil."

Police are appealing for any members of the public who may have images or footage of the incident to send them to this address: www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk