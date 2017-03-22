Car deliberately set on fire in Abergele was stolen

A CAR deliberately set alight in Abergele has been identified as a stolen car.

North Wales Police said the car is from the Denbigh area; it was abandoned and found on fire in Pentre Mawr Park in Abergele on Monday night.



Denbighshire Coastal and Abergele Local Policing Team said: “North Wales Police are aware of the burnt out car that was in Pentre Mawr Park. It is due to be examined in order to try and ascertain the vehicle details - it was too hot to handle on Monday night.



“We are being inundated with visitors to Abergele Police Station to tell us about it and also reports on 101. If anyone has any information as to how it got there or saw the vehicle being driven there please report this.”



A spokesperson from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze – which started about 11.30pm - was brought under control just after midnight.



They said: “We were called to a fire on Dundonald Avenue. We sent two appliances and used one hose reel and one breathing apparatus during the incident.



“The cause is believed to have been deliberate ignition.”



Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 and quote reference and quote incident number V039221.