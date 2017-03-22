IMAGE OF THE WEEK: Rhyl's Marina Quay site is taking shape

RHYL’s newest shopping attraction is taking shape.



The shot of stores being built – on the Marina Quay site – was captured by Alison Jones as part of a #LoveRhyl tourism project. The £23 million development, on the former Rhyl funfair site, is set to open this summer.



The Range, Poundworld, Farmfoods, Burger King and Greggs have all been secured as occupiers.



New stores being built at Marina Quay, captured by Alison Jones



Alison has been selected alongside nine other amateur photographers as a Rhyl ‘Instagram champion’. Each week, the Journal is featuring the work of one of the Instagram champions.



Alison said: “During the working day I can be found taking X-rays in darkened rooms at Glan Clwyd Hospital or the Royal Alexandra.



“When the weekend comes, I am like a tortoise searching for daylight, travelling around North Wales, tramping the streets with my camera rucksack – just like my postman grandad.”



Follow the Rhyl Instagram champions as they capture the town and its regeneration progress by searching #loverhyl. Follow @loverhyl on Instagram.