Brit Award winners Kasabian to play intimate gig in Llandudno

AWARD-WINNING rock band Kasabian will be headlining a gig for one night only in Llandudno.

The band which formed in Leicester in 1997 will be at Venue Cymru on April 12 after announcing seven intimate gigs at various venues across the UK last Friday (March 17).

The news of the tour follows the announcement of their new sixth album For Crying Out Loud which will be out on April 28 which will include their new single You’re In Love With a Psycho.

Along with five studio albums, winning numerous awards including a Brit Award in 2010, Kasabian have also headlined 2014’s Glastonbury Festival, The V Festival in 2015 and they recently performed a homecoming gig as part of celebrations marking Leicester City FC’s Premiership title.

Current band members Tom Meighan, Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards and Ian Matthews are due to headline the Leeds festival in August.

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday, March 24 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk.



For more information visit their website at www.kasabian.co.uk.