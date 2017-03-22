Miraculous escape for family after lorry smashes into broken down car on A55

A grandmother, mother and two little children had a fortunate escape when their broken down car was hit by an articulated truck on the A55 dual carriageway at Rhuallt Hill.

The drama was captured in dash cam footage from the truck, which crashed into them, and from another vehicle.

Thomas Anthony Holland, of Dee Bank, Pleasant View, Llangollen, admitted driving the Scania lorry carelessly on October 28 last year and he was fined £300 with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Six penalty points were imposed on his driving licence but magistrates decided not to disqualify him.

The prosecution said the broken down car with its hazard lights on was there to be seen and significantly had been seen by other drivers who safely overtook it.

The defence said while Holland had seen the car ahead he had not realised it was not moving until it was too late.

Defence solicitor Alun Williams said Holland did take last minute evasive action which avoided catastrophic consequences.

Prosecutor Brian Robinson told Flintshire court at Mold yesterday that grandmother Lynn Gunn, of Huyton in Liverpool, was driving with her daughter Paula Arnold in the passenger seat and her two grandchildren – a boy nine and a girl four – in the back.

The car engine cut out, there was no hard shoulder and Mrs Gunn pulled over as far as she could to the left and put her hazard warning lights on.

A number of vehicles overtook and Mrs Arnold saw the lorry approach, but Mrs Gunn told her he was bound to pull out.

It got closer and closer and she thought that he “must have seen us by now”.

But the next thing the front wheel of the lorry came into contact with the back of the vehicle towards the children.

Mrs Arnold remembered shouting “he’s going to hit us”, the court heard.

They feared the children would be killed.

But the little girl escaped unharmed, apart from the trauma of it all, and the boy suffered a suspected hip fracture.

Mrs Gunn broke a rib and Mrs Arnold had whiplash and both had cuts and bruising.

Mr Robinson said the lorry was driving within the speed limit but the tachograph showed that it had not braked.

Mr Williams said his client had been a professional lorry driver for 42 years and had a clean driving record despite driving some 80,000 miles a year.

The impact was caused by insufficient attention to the road ahead.

He said his client had seen the car some four or five vehicle lengths ahead, but had not realised that it was parked up until it was too late.

“The problem was that he failed to appreciate quickly enough that the vehicle was stationary,” said Mr Williams.

He added Holland, 61, was not travelling at speed and there were other vehicles in the outside lane.

Footage showed the lorry tend to jack knife at the last possible moment .

“He took evasive action at that point. As a result the injuries were not catastrophic,” he said.

It was a momentary lapse by a man who had shown genuine remorse.

Holland was a divorced man who lived alone.

He had five grown-up children and eight grandchildren.

“The fact that he has caused injury to anyone, let alone to children, is a source of great distress to him,” said Mr Williams.

“This has been a real shock to him.”

The case had been adjourned previously for the defendant to attend for the court to consider a disqualification.

But Mr Williams argued it did not fall into that category and said Holland lived in a rural location.

He said if his driving licence was taken off Holland then he would lose his job and possibly his home.