Training march carried out in Prestatyn ahead of 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

A MARCH from Kinmel Camp to Prestatyn and back was carried out ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele – one of the bloodiest battle of WWI.



Richie Parsons, Jap Longstaff, Jerry Bone and Bob Dixon all took part in the practice march, which raised £250 for the Combat Stress charity.



The four men set off from Kinmel Camp at 9.30am in “full marching order” and replicated as near as they could the 60lb weight each soldier had to carry during the Great War.



Richie, Jap, Jerry and Bob with two members of the Rhuddlan Local History Society - Sarah Hodnett and Menna Thomas standing out side Parliament House with the collecting bucket

In July, Richie, Jap, Jerry and Bob will take part in a 100 mile march, from the Thiepval Memorial along the battlefields to Tyne Cot Cemetery. The idea is to cover 100 miles to mark 100 years.



Jerry said: “The response during our walk from Kinmel Camp to Prestatyn was fantastic, to the extent that car drivers were stopping to put money in our collection bucket.



“What struck me most was the generosity and interest of the younger generation who thanked us for what we were doing for Combat Stress. This made the whole experience worthwhile.



“We would like to thank everyone who supported us, including Rhuddlan History Society and the Prestatyn branch of the Royal British Legion. After reaching Prestatyn and after a short break, we continued on our return journey back to Kinmel Camp, by which time we were all exhausted, suffering from blisters and aches and pains caused through the sheer weight of what we were carrying.



“Our short training march we did was nothing in comparison to what those brave men had to go through and endure on a daily basis 100 years ago.”

Dai Thomas, chairman of Rhuddlan History Society, said: "July 31 this year marks the start of the 100th anniversary of the battle of passchendaele one of the

bloodiest battle of WWI.



"To remember those who fought in this battle, a group of serving servicemen and military historians plan to march from Theipval Memorial on the Somme to Tyne Cot in Flanders a100 miles for a 100 years.

"They shall be taking a similar route across the battlefield that the men did in 1916/1917. All the time they will be raising money for Combat Stress by way of sponsorship.



"Four of the group will be carrying out training days before the event to raise awareness of this worthy cause."

For more information and to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thiepval2tynecot