Legally Blonde staring EastEnders actress set to visit Rhyl on UK tour

HIT theatre production Legally Blonde will be at Rhyl Pavilion this autumn.

The Broadway and West End Musical will be performed at the seaside theatre in October and will star Rita Simons, best known as Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders, as Pauletter Bonafonte.

The show is based on the 2001 film featuring Reese Witherspoon as the beautiful and popular Elle Woods, who loves to be pampered and is passionate about pink.

When she is dumped by her boyfriend, Warner Huntingdon III, for a more cerebral girlfriend, she puts down the credit cards and picks up the books.

Packing up her trusty pooch, Bruiser, she bags herself a place at the prestigious Harvard Law School to try to win him back.

With the support of her new friends, she learns you can be both smart and fashionable

Simons, who has won numerous awards, will be starring alongside Bill Ward, of Emmerdale and Coronation Street fame, as Professor Callahan.

The show will be in Rhyl Pavilion from Tuesday, October 24 to Saturday, October 28.

For more information or to book tickets, visit www.rhylpavilion.co.uk or phone the box office on 01745 330000.