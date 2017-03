ST ASAPH is the 21st wettest city in the UK, weather experts say.



Research by Freeflush, using data from the Met Office, ranked cities based on total annual rainfall as well as total rainy days per year.



St Asaph experiences 146 days of rainfall annually and 814mm of total annual rainfall.



Bangor came in fourth with 1,100mm of rainfall and Cardiff topped the charts with 1,152mm.