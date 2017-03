A SCHOOL girl that went missing from her home near Abergele has been found in Colwyn Bay.



Mia Elliot had been missing from her Llanddulas home since between 8pm on Monday and 7.30am this morning (Tuesday). North Wales Police tweeted just before 2pm today that she had been found.



A search was sparked after Mia reportedly went missing overnight.



A spokesperson for the force said: “Thanks to everyone involved in the search. 11 year-old Mia Elliot has been found safe in the Colwyn Bay area.”