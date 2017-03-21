Firefighters tackle arson attack in Abergele

A VEHICLE was deliberately set alight in Abergele.



Firefighters were called to Dundonald Avenue at about 11.30pm on Monday night.



A spokesperson from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire was brought under control by 12.04am. We sent two appliances and used one hose reel and one breathing apparatus during the incident.



“The cause is believed to have been deliberate ignition.”



Just after 9am this morning, fire crews were sent to a blaze involving a wheelie bin in Vale Road, Rhyl. The fire was under control by 9.25am.