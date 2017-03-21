A FLOOD conference is being staged.

To mark ‘Resilience Week', the North Wales Resilience Forum’s Learning and Development Group will hold a Flooding Conference at Venue Cymru in Llandudno today (Tuesday).

Chair of the Forum, Temporary Chief Constable Gareth Pritchard, will open the event and highlight flooding issues which have affected many parts of North Wales, from the Towyn floods of 1990 to the more recent incidents in Beaumaris, St Asaph, the Conwy Valley and on the A55.



Mr Pritchard said: “We are mindful that flooding now poses a high risk for North Wales. We understand the community concerns about flooding and the devastating consequences for communities.



”A multi-agency response is required to deal effectively with flooding and we are pleased to have speakers from National Resources Wales, the Met Office, Flood Wardens and others who have suffered the consequences of flooding or dealt with such incidents to share their experiences.”



Representatives from all the emergency services, local authorities, the Welsh Government, flood wardens, voluntary sector organisations as well as residents and business people from previously flooded areas across Wales and North West will attend the conference.



Mr Pritchard added: “During flooding emergencies, the co-ordinated multi-agency aim is to work together to save lives and minimise harm. It is also a priority to minimise the environmental impact, maintain services and to restore normality as soon as possible.”



“By looking at issues of flooding from the different perspectives of those involved, we aim to increase knowledge, share good practice and improve community resilience across North Wales.”