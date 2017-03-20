"Play-fighting" in Dyserth results in expensive pay out for 20-year-old man

"PLAY-fighting" in the street proved costly for a 20-year-old man who crashed into a shop window with his friend.



Daniel Sage of Parc Gwelfor, Dyserth, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at Subway in the town centre of Rhyl on February 24.



At a weekend court at Llandudno he was given a year's conditional discharge and ordered to pay £465 compensation to Subway - half the cost of replacing the window. His co-accused will appear in court later.



Court chairman Peter Hughes told him : "It was quite an expensive play-about. Let's hope you learn from this."