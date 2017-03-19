Prestatyn Sports appeal for funding amid ground dispute with Welsh Alliance

AN in-form football club are desperately seeking funds amid a dispute over their ground.

Prestatyn Sports, who ply their trade in Division Two of the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance, are facing expulsion from the league due to their temporary home in Gronant being outside of the Denbighshire catchment area.

The side, who were formed in 2013 and have blitzed their way through the pyramid since their inception, have a lease to play in the Meadows area of the town but due to a lack of changing facilities and dugouts it does not meet the criteria of the league.

Officials have been searching for a year to find a temporary home to avoid bowing out of the division, and plans for facilities have been approved pending the club raising the necessary funds.

Joint manager John Hargreaves, said: “There is a desperate lack of facilities in Denbighshire, the nearest 3G pitch is 20 miles away and are always fully booked, we have approached other teams about the possibility of a ground share but we are not getting a positive response.

“We are now looking for either a major sponsor or even a consortium, to help and save our club. We would also like to welcome new people as committee members who can offer ideas and help on match days.

“Our dream is to have our own changing rooms, on out home pitch, to grow the club further. If we were given the chance to do so we could offer children’s and women’s football at our ground, which we feel can be a heartbeat of the community.”

The club also revealed that a deal had been struck for a ground share with Huws Gray Alliance champions Prestatyn Town which the Seasiders have since pulled out of, something that has “left a bad taste considering their recent hour of need”, added Hargreaves.

“We feel there are enough people out there to care for local teams and hopefully if we were to get half of the response they did we would be certainly be on our way to securing the future of our great club.”