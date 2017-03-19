Prestatyn Town's title hangover continues with Holyhead Hotspur reverse

PRESTATYN Town continued to suffer a hangover after their Huws Gray Alliance title celebrations as they fell to a 4-2 reverse at Holyhead Hotspur.

The Seasiders suffered their first away defeat of the campaign and their second loss in a week following another penalty shootout loss at Flint Town United in the Huws Gray Cup.

Neil Gibson’s side now have nothing to play for after already securing the championship following a memorable campaign, but they will look to regain their momentum at Flint on Saturday (2.30pm).

The home side started the contest on the front foot and they took the lead on 23 minutes when Dean Garmey unleashed a ferocious free-kick past Carl Jones.

Things got even better for the Harbourmen soon after when talisman Mel McGinness produced a fine piece of individual skill to double their advantage.

The lacklustre visitors fell further behind on 50 minutes when Dewi Thomas netted from the penalty spot on 50 minutes following another quick break.

This finally sprung the Seasiders into life and they found a route back into the game on 62 minutes when Jack Kenny broke free to convert his 19th league goal of the campaign.

The former Rhyl man’s joy was short lived as he was sent off soon after his strike for a second bookable offence, and standout McGinness restored the home side’s three goal cushion when he caught Jones napping with a sensational chip.

Full-back Jack Lewis reduced the deficit in stoppage time but it was all in vain as Spurs held on comfortably to secure a memorable triumph.

This was just Town’s second league defeat of the campaign, but their unassailable gap at the summit has been reduced to 12 points following Caernarfon Town’s impressive win over Holywell.