Rhyl boss McGuinness apologies for 'embarrassing' Cefn Druids defeat

RHYL boss Niall McGuinness apologised for his side’s “embarrassing” display as they fell to a heavy 4-1 loss at Cefn Druids.

The Lilywhites suffered another blow to their Dafabet Welsh Premier League survival hopes in what was a lacklustre display throughout, but they remain just one point from safety after relegation rivals Aberystwyth Town were beaten 4-2 by basement dwellers Airbus UK Broughton.

McGuiness will be hoping his side can finally turn the corner this Sunday when they host a resurgent Newtown, who have been riding on the crest of a wave since the start of Phase Two under Chris Hughes.

The Lilies boss, said: “I can only apologise to everyone who made the trip to watch us and had to witness that performance.

“It was an embarrassing display by everyone and the squad must remember that winners never quit.”

The home side broke the deadlock on 27 minutes and it was former Rhyl forward Ashley Ruane who came back to haunt his old club once again when he steered home a header after being left unmarked in the box.

This provoked a strong response from the visitors, who almost levelled proceedings soon after when Toby Jones and Christian Langos spurned good opportunities.

After the break saw the Ancients seize the initiative and they were rewarded on 56 minutes when another ex-Lilywhite Mike Pritchard took advantage of a mistake by Stefan Halewood to fire into the corner.

Things got worse for the skipper soon after when he was given a red card for violent conduct, and Ellis Healing wrapped up the points for the hosts when Ellis Healing curled a stunning effort past Dan Lavercombe on 69 minutes.

The talented Ruane piled further misery on his former employers with his second of the evening on 75 minutes, but the Lilies managed to grab a consolation on 80 when Steve Lewis lifted the ball home from the edge of the box.