WATCH: MP shows his skills on the court as he supports Rhyl teen carrying out 12 hour tennis marathon

A TENNIS mad school pupil took on a 12-hour sponsored marathon for Comic Relief.

Rhyl High School pupil Jonathon Dawes played tennis from 5.45am until 5.45pm today (Friday) at Rhyl Leisure Centre. Through JustGiving, the 14-year-old has so far raised nearly £200 for the charity, founded by comedy scriptwriter Richard Curtis and comedian Lenny Henry in response to famine in Ethiopia in 1985.

Jonathon's proud mum and dad were at the court sidelines today cheering their son on. Jonathon, who was named runner-up for young volunteer of the year at Tennis Wales, has been playing tennis for about eight years and represents Rhyl Tennis Club.

Several tennis coaches – from Mold, Wrexham, Craig y Don and Ruthin - joined Jonathon to act as opponents. Mike Hayes of Rhyl Raptors also came to play a game and Pam Alford, president of Tennis Wales, visted to show her support.

Ann Jones, AM for Vale of Clwyd, and James Davies, MP for Vale of Clwyd, also stopped by to help keep the ball in court.

Jonathon has set himself a fundraising target of £500. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jonathon-Dawes to donate.