Llandudno is set to host a mini comedy fringe festival

A MINI comedy fringe festival packed full of laughs will be heading to the coast early next month.

Craft of Comedy Fringe will be bringing a special 60-minute performance of award-winning West End show Showstopper! The Improvised Musical and a talk by two of the UK’s most successful comedy authors to Llandudno.

Events will be happening throughout the town on April 1 and 2 as an extension of Craft of Comedy UK 2017, an event for comedy scriptwriters, taking place at Venue Cymru at the same time.

Steve Doherty, artistic director of Craft of Comedy UK, said: “With the development of the fringe, we’re hoping that we can spread a little laughter outside the walls of Venue Cymru and bring North Wales to the comedy industry.

“I can’t wait to see Showstopper! The Improvised Musical - an Olivier Award winning West End show, direct to Mostyn Street. How fantastic is that!

The fringe fun kicks off on Saturday, April 1 at The Tabernacle on Upper Mostyn Street, with Showstopper! The Improvised Musical.

The improvisers who make up the cast will put together a show on the spot, based on suggestions of the audience.

On Sunday, April 2, Joel Hazeley and Jason Morris, authors of the phenomenally popular Ladybird books for Grown-Ups will be doing a talk in Waterstone’s in the Victoria Centre.

Back at The Tabernacle, pantomime Dame extraordinaire, Nigel Ellacott will be doing a Craft of Panto workshop. This workshop is not suitable for under 16s but any seven to 12-year-olds who like to make people laugh can attend a Comedy 4 Kids session to be held on the Sunday in the Victoria Centre.

They will join professional comedians at a workshop to learn how to write and perform their own stand-up comedy set using a mix of stand up, improve and games and then get to dazzle their friends and family with their own comedy routine at the end of the session.

Tickets for the fringe events are available from www.venuecymru.co.uk or phone the box office on 01492 872000.