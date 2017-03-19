Tickets still available for National Theatre Wales' theatrical tour of Rhyl

THERE’S still time to secure tickets for an exciting outdoor theatrical experience taking audiences on a tour of Rhyl.



Rehearsals have been taking place for the production entitled: LIFTED BY BEAUTY: ADVENTURES IN DREAMING (March 31 – April 2).



The piece, three performances over three evenings, highlights the town’s past, present and looks ahead to its future as it stands on the cusp of regeneration with a series of ambitious building projects and millions being invested.

The show’s creator, Mark Storor, an award-winning artist described in the press as “a genuinely visionary theatre maker”, and “one of the most distinctive voices in British Theatre” has been getting to know Rhyl and many of its residents over several months; hanging out at everywhere from coffee shops to council offices, from book groups to food banks, from women’s centres to the beach, gathering stories from those who know the town best.



His recent work includes Baa Baa Baric: Have You Any Pull? A Quiet Revolution (with Heart Of Glass, in St Helen’s), Little Sister at Manchester Royal Exchange, and The Simplicity of Truth at FACT Liverpool.



The result is a walking production inspired by those people and their stories, including local political activists and mother and baby groups, newcomers to the town and some who’ve lived here their whole life.



Walking in groups through the town centre and on the beach, audiences will encounter performances by professional artists including actors, dancers and circus artists, combined with soundscapes and light installations.



The production’s professional cast includes June Campbell-Davies, Marco Fiera, Lloyd Meredith, Rhys Meredith, Laura Moy, Francois Pandolfo and Caroline Sabin.



National Theatre Wales has set up home at 66 High Street, Rhyl, and everyone and anyone curious to know more about the production is encouraged to call in for a chat.



Tickets for the production, for over 14s only, starting at 6pm, on Friday March 31, Saturday April 1, and Sunday April 2 cost £5 for Rhyl residents (LL18 postcode) or £10/£7.50 concessions are now available from National Theatre Wales’ website www.nationaltheatrewales.org/lifted-beauty or by telephoning 029 2037 1689 or from the shop itself on High Street, Rhyl.



Follow Lifted By Beauty: Adventures In Dreaming on Twitter: #ntwdreaming @ntwtweets or on the website at www.nationaltheatrewales.org/lifted-beauty