Concern for Holyhead man who went missing in Spain

CONCERNS have been raised after a man went missing whilst travelling across Europe.

Thomas Llyr Parry, of Holyhead, has been travelling across Europe since December but his family have not heard from him since the middle of last month. He was last known to be travelling in Bolonia, Spain. He is travelling in a grey panel van with the registration WR57 HTF.

A spokesperson from North Wales Police said on Facebook: "We are concerned about the whereabouts of Thomas Llyr Parry. Thomas has been travelling but his family and friends have not had any contact with him since mid-February 2017.

"We are treating Thomas as a missing person and they are liaising with Spanish authorities."

Anyone with information should telephone North Wales Police on 101.