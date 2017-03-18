"Slowest ride on earth" and a celebration of the Beatles coming to Rhyl

THE “slowest ride on earth” and a celebration of Rhyl’s links with one of the biggest bands of all time are just two of the free events lined up for the town.



Over the next few months, Rhyl Town Council will be hosting events on the seaside and the high street. New activities and attractions will also be heading to the town.



On May 29, Seafest will be held at the events arena. This will feature a “slow” boat ride – termed the Lifeboat – which turns in very slow circles. This will take centre stage alongside Rhyl’s RNLI’s own two lifeboats.



A giant sun bird parade will be held on Rhyl High Street on the same day, along with live music.



July will see the high street transformed into Beatles Street. The rock band, formed in Liverpool, played in the Regent Dansette ballroom, now a popular high street store. Tribute band The Cavernites will perform on Saturday, July 15 and visitors will be given the opportunity to explore the town’s Beatles links.



Gareth Nickels, Rhyl Town Clerk said: “With Seafest, we’ll be celebrating the sea alongside the lifeboat team with an opportunity to have a go on our boat-themed, laid-back, Lifeboat ride before climbing aboard the real thing. We’ll have music, sea-themed crafts from a renowned local artist, and face-painting too.



“We’ll also be nodding to our history with Beatles Street. Our Christmas cinema ticket give away proved such a big hit last year that we’ll be bringing it back again but with two film showings this year – one for children and another for adults.”



It will be the first time the Lifeboat ride – complete with hammocks – will have come to Rhyl. Artist Ryan Hall, who works on Dr Who comic covers and is known for his 3D paper characters, will also be on hand to help young people make sea-themed creations.